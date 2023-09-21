Sports

air quality

Air quality concerns linger over 49ers-Giants game on Thursday Night Football

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area's poor air quality is adding an extra twist to the San Francisco 49ers' home opener in Santa Clara Thursday night.

The 49ers aren’t commenting about the bad air, but the team did share a policy from the NFL which states that an air quality measurement of "200 in the immediate vicinity of the stadium signifies very unhealthy conditions in which vigorous exercise is not recommended."

So far, Santa Clara has remained below that benchmark.

The 49ers are scheduled to kick off their game against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

air qualityNFLSan Francisco 49ersNew York Giants
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us