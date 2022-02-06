Jaelin Kauf

Brad Wilson Celebrates Girlfriend Jaelin Kauf's Silver Medal in Women's Moguls

Both Kauf and Wilson are coached by Wilson’s older brother, Byron, the 2010 bronze medalist in Vancouver

Jaelin Kauf of Team USA wins the country's second silver medal for the 2022 Winter Games, Feb, 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China. Kauf finished second in women's moguls, with fellow American athlete Olivia Giaccio coming in sixth.
No fans, no problem for Jaelin Kauf.

With family and friends unable to travel to Beijing, Kauf’s boyfriend, fellow American skier Brad Wilson, brought plenty of energy on the sideline, celebrating her silver-medal finish in the women’s moguls. 

Wilson was seen decked out in Team USA gear, standing behind a gate, jumping up and down in support of Kauf.

Kauf and Wilson have been romantically linked on social media since the Fall of 2020 but their relationship as teammates goes back much further.

Wilson, 29, has been a member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding team since 2011. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Kauf is in her seventh season with the team, having joined in 2016. 

This is Wilson’s third Olympic appearance and Kauf’s second, both having competed previously in PyeongChang. 

Wilson’s time on the slopes came to an end yesterday in the men’s moguls when he finished 15th in the second qualifying round and failed to advance. 

Unlike many athletes, Wilson has a member of his family with him in Beijing -- his older brother, Bryon, the 2010 bronze medalist and coach of both Brad and Kauf.

