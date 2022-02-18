Germany Takes Top Two Spots in Four-Man Bobsled Day 1

Germany, led by Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, finished in the top two spots with a total time of 1:57.00 and 2:00.00 respectively after the first two heats of the four-man bobsled.

Canada rounded out the top 3, finishing with a time of 1:57.38.

Team USA, led by Hunter Church, finished in the 13th spot with a time of 1:58.61. Following closely behind was another Team USA foursome led by Frank Del Duca who finished in the 14th spot tied with France.

Jamaica’s four-man bobsled team, who have returned to the Games after a 24-year absence, finished 28th with a time of 2:02.19.

Four-man bobsled will continue and conclude with heats 3 and 4 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.