bobsled

Germany Takes Top Two Spots in Four-Man Bobsled Day 1

In the four-man bobsled, Germany is in the lead after heats 1 and 2

By Marsha Green

Johannes Lochner, Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp of Team Germany slide during the four-man Bobsleigh heats on day 15 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 19, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany, led by Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, finished in the top two spots with a total time of 1:57.00 and 2:00.00 respectively after the first two heats of the four-man bobsled.

Canada rounded out the top 3, finishing with a time of 1:57.38.

Team USA, led by Hunter Church, finished in the 13th spot with a time of 1:58.61. Following closely behind was another Team USA foursome led by Frank Del Duca who finished in the 14th spot tied with France.

Jamaica’s four-man bobsled team, who have returned to the Games after a 24-year absence, finished 28th with a time of 2:02.19.

Four-man bobsled will continue and conclude with heats 3 and 4 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

bobsledTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us