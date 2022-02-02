the torch

Brittany Bowe and John Shuster Named U.S. Flagbearers at Winter Olympics

The duo will represent the United States during the Opening Ceremony

By Mike Gavin

Team USA speedskater Brittany Bowe, left, and curler John Shuster, right, will be this year's flagbearers for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Brittany Bowe and John Shuster have been selected for one of the Olympics' greatest honors.

Bowe, a member of the women's speed skating team, and Shuster, captain of the men's curling team, will serve as flagbearers for the United States during the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bowe will walk in place of Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time bobsled medalist who tested positive for COVID-19.

Shuster is a five-time Olympian who helped lead the men's curling team to its first gold medal during the 2018 Winter Games.

Bowe, a three-time Olympian and bronze medal winner, is a gold medal favorite in the upcoming 1000m and 1500m events.

The Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 4.

