Team USA Wins Thriller Over Sweden in Mixed Doubles Curling

Team USA’s mixed doubles curling squad is back in the win column.

After dropping their previous two contests, Americans Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys bounced back with a thrilling 8-7 victory in extra ends over Sweden's Almida De Val and two-time Olympic medalist Oskar Eriksson.

Team USA secured the win in the first extra end after Sweden's final throw from De Val failed to knock the United States' stone out of scoring position.

'@TEAMUSAMXD wins it in the first extra end!



With that, Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys are 2-2 in round-robin play. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/efrfSXnZ4J — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

The two sides split the first four ends before the United States scored two points in the fifth end for a 4-2 lead. Sweden then called its power play and responded with a three-point sixth end to jump in front at 5-4.

The drama continued in the seventh end, as the Americans called their power play and answered right back with three points of their own. Persinger's hammer throw knocked one of Sweden's stones out of the house for a 7-5 lead entering the eighth and final end.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But on the hammer throw in the eighth end, De Val and Eriksson secured the two points they needed to stay alive in the match and force extra ends.

After one extra end, it was the U.S. that came out on top of the back-and-forth affair for a huge victory. Rather than falling to 1-3 in the tournament, Persinger and Plys are now tied for fifth in the standings at 2-2 with two other teams.

Sweden, which had won three straight, sits in fourth at 3-2.

Team USA is back in action on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. ET against China's Fan SuYuan and Ling Zhi. The Chinese duo is also 2-2 in round-robin play.