Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Monday night to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital following a scary scene during Monday Night Football.

The 24-year-collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Bengals-Bills game after colliding with wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin was administered CPR by medical personnel before being taken away in an ambulance.

The game was initially temporarily suspended before being postponed roughly an hour later.

Some fans then made the roughly four-mile trip from Paycor Stadium to the UC Medical Center, with others who weren't even at the game showing up as well.

Bengals fans are also showing up at UC Medical now @WCPO https://t.co/zOgBS5tv6q pic.twitter.com/Cbzj9BRbPk — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) January 3, 2023

A Bills fan kneels down outside the hospital as he waits to hear on Damar Hamlin’s condition. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/AcCCh44TG8 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) January 3, 2023

Anthony Dooley of West Price Hill was at a bar when he saw Hamlin go down. He left and came to the hospital to show solidarity, he said. “I’m a Bengals fan, but that was horrible to see. He’s still a young man.” @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/zLSXe4tSqJ — Cameron Knight (@ckpj99) January 3, 2023

Bills and Bengals fans are lining up here at UC Medical center to show their support. pic.twitter.com/oPhO1XpPs8 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) January 3, 2023

#Bengals and #Bills fans have gathered together outside of UC Health Medical center. pic.twitter.com/gRSh9sVFKH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2023

Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs also showed up at the hospital. ESPN's Coley Harvey spoke with Diggs, who expressed "how much he needed to be here."

Harvey said Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to enter the hospital. Diggs then told the cop how he needed to be there for his teammate before being allowed in.