Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy

The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach.

Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1, fans have banked on receiving Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as head coach after reports swarmed the internet. However, with Udoka’s one-year suspension this offseason, “strong voices” reportedly urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to halt the intended hire of Udoka, considering other complications surrounding the team, particularly Kyrie Irving.

Vaughn, who served as the Nets’ interim coach, leading the team to a 2-2 record since the separation, has worked as an assistant coach in Brooklyn since 2016. The Nets hold a 4-7 record, standing at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference rankings at the moment.

As shockwaves continue to hit the internet ahead of the Nets’ Subway Series clash against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, let’s take a look at the latest NBA buzz:

The most shocking part of the hire was how and why Udoka was not named head coach of the Nets.

We all knew there was more to the Udoka story — . (@kv0208) November 9, 2022

Udoka too toxic even for the Nets — C-D-C (@rirugrat) November 9, 2022

I had the perfect meme ready for if they hired Ime 😭 — JV (@_Just_Vibes_) November 9, 2022

Some fans are just not feeling the Vaughn hire, regardless of the conflict surrounding Udoka.

I am no longer a nets fan — DurantMuse (Parody account) (@Durantmuse) November 9, 2022

Someone explain this to me like I’m 5 — Kevin Topciu (@Ktopciu5) November 9, 2022

Joke of a franchise — Blake⁶𓅓🍢 (@blakeKD7) November 9, 2022

The Internet being the Internet, there is always a counter take. And in this story, fans reached the inevitable opposite end of the spectrum: Vaughn is the antidote to the team’s chaotic 2022 season, and he’s the right man to take the Nets to the next level.

Finally a logical move! — Tyler Sporting (@TylerSporting) November 9, 2022

For once, the Nets are making the right call. — Salty Sheridan (@SaltySheridan) November 9, 2022

He’s a great choice, he’s done good things when he’s the interim coach going back to when he first joined the team and he knows the players, I think it’s a good fit — Blue & White Ignite Podcast (@JoshuaR65507965) November 9, 2022