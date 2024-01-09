Deferred payments in Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the center of a request to Congress by California's top fiscal officer for a change in tax code.

California Controller Malia M. Cohen wants Congress to cap deferred payments, a change designed to ensure the nation's most populous state is owed more money from Ohtani's lucrative contract with his new team.

State Controller Malia M. Cohen released the following statement following last month’s announcement that the L.A. Dodgers signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Read the statement on the SCO website at: https://t.co/z58065ChzK pic.twitter.com/H9KOmtApEw — CA State Controller (@CAController) January 8, 2024

The request comes four weeks after the two-way star and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract. The agreement contains $680 million in deferred payments due from 2034-43.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

If Ohtani is not living in California at the time he receives the deferred money, he potentially could avoid what currently is the state’s 13.3% income tax and 1.1% payroll tax for State Disability Insurance, the Associated Press reported.

"The contract is structured so that Ohtani will receive $2 million per year and defer the balance approximately 10 years, when he could potentially return to Japan and escape payment of California state income taxes on the deferred amount," Cohen's office said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Cohen said unlimited deferrals create a top-heavy imbalance in tax structure.

“The current tax system allows for unlimited deferrals for those fortunate enough to be in the highest tax brackets, creating a significant imbalance in the tax structure,” Cohen said in a statement Monday. “The absence of reasonable caps on deferral for the wealthiest individuals exacerbates income inequality and hinders the fair distribution of taxes. I would urge Congress to take immediate and decisive action to rectify this imbalance.”

Ohtani's deal has the potential to save $98 million in state tax, according to the California Center for Jobs and the Economy. The public benefit corporation provides information on job creation and economic trends in California.

Cohen became controller last year, taking over an officer in charge of accountability and disbursement of the state money. Cohen was president of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors in 2018 and '19.

“Introducing limits on deductions and exemptions for high-income earners promotes social responsibility and contributes to a tax system that is just and beneficial for all," she said. "This action would not only create a more equitable tax system, but also generate additional revenue that can be directed towards addressing pressing important social issues and fostering economic stability.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers' newest member Shohei Ohtani discusses the reasons behind his contract deferral.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.