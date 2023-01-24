Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl pregame performers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Super Bowl LVII is starting to take shape.

The conference championship games are set, with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers battling for the NFC title and the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals vying for the AFC crown.

As the big game inches closer, the entertainment lineup has also been revealed. The NFL announced Tuesday that Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be part of the pregame musical festivities.

Here’s the full rundown of what everyone is performing at Super Bowl LVII:

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem on the field at State Farm Stadium.

Stapleton is a eight-time Grammy, 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music award-winner.

Who else is performing during the Super Bowl pregame?

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among others, will perform during the pregame ceremonies.

Babyface, a 12-time Grammy-Award winner recording artist, songwriter and producer, will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Ralph, an Emmy-award winning actress, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She currently stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary.”

Kotsur, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). He is an Arizona native and renowned actor known for his work in the movie “CODA.” Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sign” and the Super Bowl halftime show in ASL.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, actress and businesswoman has sold over 200 million records and won eight Grammy awards, but hasn’t released a new album since 2016. The show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

Who performed the Super Bowl halftime show last year?

Five hip-hop icons headlined the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. There were also guest appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

When is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. in Glendale, Ariz.