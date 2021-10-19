Sports

MLB Playoffs 2021

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts Lead Dodgers Late Rally

Atlanta Braves led 5-2 after seven-and-a-half frames Tuesday night but left Dodger Stadium with a Game 3 loss

By Steve Coulter

Mookie Betts

Facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning behind a three-run homer from Cody Bellinger and a game-winning double by Mookie Bets to edge the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Game 3.

The Dodgers batted around in a four-run eighth inning that saw Chris Taylor score off Betts’ double, which led to Los Angeles’ first win in the series.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Atlanta carries a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the series Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are expected to start Julio Urias in that contest. The Braves have yet to name their starter.

Sports

NBA 51 mins ago

Jrue Holiday Ruled Out Against Nets After Heel Injury

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Prospect of No Jab, No Visa for Australian Open Tennis Stars

Game 4 of the NLCS is set to start at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS.

This article tagged under:

MLB Playoffs 2021Los Angeles Dodgers2021 MLB PostseasonMookie BettsNLCS
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us