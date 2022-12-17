Cold Comeback: Buffalo Edges Miami to Hand Dolphins Third Straight Loss

In a game between AFC East rivals where the weather was the main topic for much of the week, the Buffalo Bills waited until the last minute to break the heart of the Miami Dolphins.

A late field goal as time expired gave the Bills a 32-29 victory Saturday night, sending Buffalo to the playoffs for the fourth straight season while handing the Dolphins their third straight loss.

Miami would drive down the field late in the first quarter, added by a fourth down conversion from running back Raheem Mostert, to get the ball down to the 11-yard line. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson, leading to a 39-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders and a 3-0 lead.

The Bills would respond with a 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Quintin Morris, giving Buffalo a 7-3 lead. On the ensuing possession, Miami would drive inside the five-yard line before settling for a 21-yard field goal from Sanders.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Buffalo's next drive, Allen would find running back Nyheim Hines for the 10-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead. Miami would cut the deficit to one point with an 11-yard rushing touchdown by running back Salvon Ahmed. The Bills would use a 12-play drive, aided by three penalties on the Dolphins, to finish with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to running back James Cook for a 21-13 halftime lead.

After forcing a Bills punt, Miami would get back on the scoreboard with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle that cut the score to 21-19 after a failed two-point conversion.

Buffalo seemed to have forced a change of possession, but a roughing the kicker call gave the Dolphins new life and they capitalized on a 20-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 26-21 lead. That lead would get extended in the fourth quarter on a 47-yard field goal from Sanders.

Buffalo would drive down the field on the ensuing possession, led by a 44-yard run from Allen, that concluded with a 5-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dawson Knox. A two-point conversion on a run from Allen tied the game at 29.

With the snow that blanketed the area for much of Friday and Saturday morning making a return late in the night, a Miami punt pinned the Bills inside the 10-yard line, Buffalo would drive down inside the 10-yard line to set up the game winning 25-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass.

Tagovailoa, who was criticized after a subpar performance last week, went 17 of 30 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Mostert led all rushers with 136 yards on 17 carries while Waddle had 114 yards on three receptions with one touchdown to lead Miami's receivers.

Miami remains in the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff standings, but sits just a half game ahead of the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

The Dolphins return to South Florida after the three-game road trip to host the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day inside Hard Rock Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.