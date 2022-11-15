Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls His ‘Worst Moment' With Death of Baby Boy

Cristiano Ronaldo is reflecting on a painful chapter in his life.

Nearly seven months after one of his newborn twins with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez passed away, the soccer player opened up about struggling with conflicting emotions as he mourned the loss of his son Angel while celebrating the birth of his daughter Bella. In a preview of his interview with "Piers Morgan Uncensored," airing Nov. 16 and 17 on TalkTV, Ronaldo called that period "the worst moment that I passed through in my life" since the 2005 death of his father.

"It's hard," he said, sharing how he and Rodriguez both went through "difficult moments because we don't understand why it happened to us."

Ronaldo said that time was especially challenging because there was also joy to be found in Angel's surviving twin sister. "I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment," he shared. "It is hard to explain... you don't know if you cry or you don't know if you smile."

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

The sports star added, "You don't know how to react. You don't know what to do."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez also share daughter Alana, 5, while the athlete is also dad to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and twins Eva and Mateo, 5.

The couple shared the devastating news of Angel's passing in April, calling it "the greatest pain that any parent can feel."

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," their joint statement read. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Referring to their late son as "our angel," they added, "We will always love you."

Later that month, Ronaldo shared a sweet family photo after bringing their daughter Bella home. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," he wrote on Instagram April 21. "Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

