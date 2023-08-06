Cubs fan battling kidney disease takes search for a donor to Wrigley Field

While not one to typically be in the spotlight, a Plainfield woman and devoted Cubs fans has come to a point in her life where she has decided to put herself out there.

Christine Todd's kidneys are failing due to Polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder that causes clusters of cysts to develop primarily within one's kidneys, causing them to enlarge and lose function over time.

“I knew the day would come and now that it is here you got to keep going and hope for the best,” said Christine Todd, who is in need of a living kidney donor.

Todd has been on the transplant list at three hospitals for several years with no luck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

So, she decided to try something different.

She had t-shirts made for family and friends, along with a banner, and then headed to Sunday’s Cubs game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field - hoping to find her guardian angel.

“This is what we have to do…a major thing to get the word out,” she said.

“Whether Cubs fans or Sox fans, we are all human and there are a lot of good people out there,” said her husband Jason Todd.

Before the game began, Christine received a surprise; she got the chance to say "let's play ball" to the crowd. Her appeal for a living kidney donor also appeared on video screens at the ballpark.

“I believe there is always hope, you have to keep pushing and take it day by day,” she said. “I just need one person. One hero.”

Christine urges anyone who is interested in possibly being a donor to email her at Kidney4CT@gmail.com or call 815-630-6805.