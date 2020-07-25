Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Acquire TE Adam Shaheen From Bears for Draft Pick

Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes

Tight end Adam Shaheen was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears on Saturday for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes. His roster spot with the team in 2020 was in jeopardy. In Miami, he'll compete with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

Chicago took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft.

