Dolphins Legend Zach Thomas, 3 Former ‘Canes Among Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Fans of the Miami Dolphins hope the fourth time is the charm for legendary linebacker Zach Thomas to finally get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was selected as one of the 15 finalists for possible enshrinement, with the Class of 2023 set to be announced during the annual NFL Honors broadcast February 9 on NBC.

Selected in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft, Thomas was the league’s Rookie of the Year before leading the Dolphins in tackles in 10 of his 12 seasons with the team. He set Miami’s team record with four interceptions returned for touchdowns and was voted an All-Pro seven times while being voted to seven Pro Bowls.

Thomas is in his tenth year of eligibility to be inducted and has been a finalist each of the last three seasons before being selected as a finalist for the fourth time in 2023.

He is joined by three former Miami Hurricanes wide receivers who were also named as finalists. Reggie Wayne, who played 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted in 2001, was also named a finalist for the fourth time.

Two former ‘Canes – Devin Hester and Miami High graduate Andre Johnson – were named finalists for the second time each. Hester played 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens while Johnson played 14 seasons with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis and the Tennessee Titans.

Five players will be selected for enshrinement whole four finalists from the Seniors category, including former Florida A&M star player and coach Ken Riley, will be selected.