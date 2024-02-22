WATCH LIVE: Father accused of fatally shooting son in Kendall appears in court for Arthur hearing

A father accused of fatally shooting his 21-year-old son in Kendall back in November is set to appear in court Thursday for an Arthur hearing.

An Arthur hearing is similar to a small, expedient trial that could end up granting the defendant bond even with more extreme cases.

David Contreras, 52, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 3 killing of Eric Contreras.

Though he didn't appear in court, David Contreras' attorney entered the not guilty plea for him back in November at a formal arraignment.

David Contreras was booked into jail where he remains held without bond. His attorneys are hoping a judge will grant him a bond at Thursday's hearing.

According to an arrest report, David Contreras shot his son multiple times "for unknown reasons" then called police and told them he'd shot his son.

Miami-Dade Corrections, Family Photo David Contreras, Eric Contreras

When officers arrived to the scene near 10703 Southwest 84th Avenue, they found Eric Contreras suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the 911 calls released, a man who identified himself as David Contreras' other son explains to a dispatcher that he's not at the home but just received calls from his parents.

"I don't know, I think something happened to my brother, my dad's calling and he's freaking out," he tells the dispatcher. "My mom called me saying that someone's dead, I'm not sure, I'm freaking out."

The father’s attorney said Eric struggled with his mental health, and that may have been a factor in the incident.

"This is just a very tragic situation. He is distraught," defense attorney Frank Quintero Jr., one of three lawyers representing David Contreras, told NBC6 over the phone after the incident. "The victim is the son of the defendant, and the victim has suffered from some severe emotional and mental conditions, and we're still trying to determine what happened, why it happened."

Miami-Dade Police are still investigating.