‘I hope it's not my brother': 911 calls released in fatal father-son shooting in Kendall

New 911 calls capture the frantic moments after a father allegedly shot and killed his 21-year-old son in Kendall earlier this month.

David Contreras, 52, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 3 killing of his son, Eric Contreras.

In the 911 calls released Tuesday, a man who identified himself as David Contreras' other son explains to a dispatcher that he's not at the home but just received calls from his parents.

"I don't know, I think something happened to my brother, my dad's calling and he's freaking out," he tells the dispatcher. "My mom called me saying that someone's dead, I'm not sure, I'm freaking out."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

David Contreras, 52, has been charged with 2nd degree murder after allegedly shooting his son, Eric Contreras on Friday in their Kendall home.

The call apparently gets disconnected and he calls 911 again.

"Someone has been shot, I don't know, my dad is calling, freaking out," he tells the other dispatcher.

The dispatcher assures him that officers are on the way, and tries to figure out what happened.

"I don't know ma'am, I'm freaking the f--- out. I don't know," he responds. "All my mom told me was that someone got shot, because my mom's in Orlando right now, and my dad is home with my brother, someone got shot, I don't know what's going on."

He said his father and brother were the only ones home.

"My dad called me screaming, saying to come back home, come back home, then I hung up, my mom called me saying that someone got shot, I don't know who, and then I hung up and I called 911," he tells the dispatcher. "She said that there's someone dead, I don't know what's going on, I'm trying, I hope it's not my brother."

Moments later, the son calls 911 again, frantically trying to get information about what happened.

"I need to know if my brother's alive," he says.

According to an arrest report, David Contreras shot Eric Contreras multiple times "for unknown reasons" then called police and told them he'd shot his son.

When officers arrived to the scene near 10703 Southwest 84th Avenue, they found Eric Contreras suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Corrections, Family Photo David Contreras, Eric Contreras

Police haven't released a possible motive in the shooting.

The father’s attorney previously said Eric Contreras struggled with his mental health, and that may have been a factor in the incident.

"This is just a very tragic situation. He is distraught," defense attorney Frank Quintero Jr., one of three lawyers representing David Contreras, told NBC6 over the phone after the incident. "The victim is the son of the defendant, and the victim has suffered from some severe emotional and mental conditions, and we're still trying to determine what happened, why it happened."

David Contreras was booked into jail where he remains held without bond. His attorneys are hoping a judge will grant him a bond, and a hearing to discuss that has been scheduled for January.

At a hearing Monday, David Contreras' attorney entered a not guilty plea for him.

Miami-Dade Police are still investigating the incident.