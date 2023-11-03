Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the Kendall area near 84th Avenue and Southwest 107th Street.

Footage from the scene showed several police cars and an ambulance.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed the shooting was fatal and that they are investigating.

No other information was immediately known.

