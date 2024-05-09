Some charges dropped against Homestead shop owner allegedly found with $280K in fake airbags

A Homestead auto shop owner who was arrested after police said they found more than $280,000 worth of counterfeit airbags at his business was formally arraigned Thursday.

Michael Keith Reid was arrested in March on 306 counts regarding fake airbag violations, but on Thursday prosecutors dropped over 250 of those charges.

Reid now faces 47 charges. The reason the other charges were dropped wasn't made public.

Reid was arrested after U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents intercepted a shipment of 20 Honda airbags that came from the United Kingdom and were bound for a business run by Reid at 777 West Mowry Drive in Homestead, named Mike's Auto Miami.

An expert from Honda met with investigators and determined the airbags were counterfeit, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Michael Keith Reid

Investigators discovered that since January 2023, the business has received 75 similar packages branded as airbags or airbag components, the report said.

A total of 282 counterfeit airbags were found at the business, including ones marked with brands including Honda, Acura, Chevy, Toyota, Nissan, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, the report said.

Authorities said the fake airbags are a safety risk since it can't be assued they won't malfunction.

Reid has been released on bond and has pleaded not guilty in the case.