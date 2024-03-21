Homestead auto shop owner arrested after $280K in counterfeit airbags found at business: Police

A Homestead auto shop owner was arrested after police said they found more than $280,000 worth of counterfeit airbags at his business.

Michael Keith Reid, 61, was arrested Wednesday on 306 counts regarding fake airbag violations, an arrest report said.

According to the report, agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assigned to the Raleigh, North Carolina field office intercepted a shipment of 20 Honda airbags that came from the United Kingdom and were bound for a business at 777 West Mowry Drive in Homestead, named Mike's Auto Miami.

Miami-Dade Corrections Michael Keith Reid

An expert from Honda met with investigators and determined the airbags were counterfeit, the report said.

Each airbag had a total retail price of $933.95, putting the total value of the shipment at $18,679.

A detective later called Mike's Auto Miami to request a quote for a 2015 Honda Accord airbag and was told they had plenty in stock for $350 each, the report said.

While still investigating the initial shipment, a second shipment bound for Mike's Auto Miami was intercepted by authorities.

Investigators discovered that since January 2023, the business has received 75 similar packages branded as airbags or airbag components, the report said.

The report noted that the counterfeit airbags create "a serious health and safety risk to the public" and "consistently malfunction."

"The airbags in question are not manufactured to the same quality or standards as those manufactured by the Honda Motor Corporation and as such their timely operation in a time of dire need cannot be readily assured," the report said.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Mike's Auto Miami on Wednesday and met with Reid, who identified himself as the owner.

A total of 282 counterfeit airbags were found at the business, including ones marked with brands including Honda, Acura, Chevy, Toyota, Nissan, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, the report said.

Four hoax Chevy airbags that were "junk filled" were also found, the report said.

The total value of the airbags seized, had they been authentic, is $281,766, the report said.

Reid told investigators he's been in the auto repair and parts business for 30 years.

He said he pays $200 online for the airbags but acknowledged the low end normal price for an airbag is $700, the report said.

Airbags normally come with warning lables because they're explosives but none of the airbag boxes he'd received had a warning label, the report said.

Reid was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.