Dolphins pick up former Titans center Aaron Brewer on a three-year deal, AP source says

Brewer will likely replace Connor Williams, Miami's starting center for the past two seasons who is now a free agent

By Alanis Thames and AP

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Dolphins agreed Monday to sign former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year deal worth $21 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

Brewer will likely replace Connor Williams, Miami's starting center for the past two seasons who is now a free agent. Williams was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated center in 2023 before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in December.

Brewer, 26, started every game the past two seasons and has experience at center and guard. He entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State.

Brewer will join a unit that will return veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, who considered retirement at the end of last season.

The Dolphins lost standout right guard Rob Hunt on Monday. He agreed to a $100 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami Dolphins
