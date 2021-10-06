Dolphins Placing WR Fuller on IR, Will Miss Next Three Games

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already on the injured reserved list, the Miami Dolphins will be placing another player on that list.

The team announced Wednesday that wide receiver Will Fuller will be placed on the list with a finger injury and miss at least the next three games.

Roster Moves | We have placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2021

Fuller suffered a broken finger in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts and was already declared out for this Sunday's game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He will also miss the October 17th game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and October 24th against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fuller, who signed a one-year deal with Miami in the offseason, missed the season opener while finishing a six-game suspension and missed Week 2 due to personal reasons.

He has a total of four catches for 26 yards on the season.