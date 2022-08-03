Miami Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Confirms Marriage After Online Reports Surfaced

Ahead of this third season in South Florida, Tagovailoa and his then-fiancé Annah Gore applied for a marriage license in Broward County on July 15th

By NBC 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have a new title when he is off the field this coming season: husband.

Tagovailoa confirmed reports that had surfaced of a July wedding during media availability after Wednesday's practice.

"For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible. That's what we tried to do with me and my wife," Tagovailoa said. "Obviously, in this world that's not how it is."

Ahead of this third season in South Florida, Tagovailoa and his then-fiancé Annah Gore applied for a marriage license in Broward County on July 15th.

"It's almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that," he added. "But, it is what it is and you can't do anything about it. I have a wife."

The Dolphins continue training camp this weekend ahead of their first preseason game August 13th at Tampa Bay.

