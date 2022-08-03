Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Confirms Marriage After Online Reports Surfaced

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have a new title when he is off the field this coming season: husband.

Tagovailoa confirmed reports that had surfaced of a July wedding during media availability after Wednesday's practice.

"For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible. That's what we tried to do with me and my wife," Tagovailoa said. "Obviously, in this world that's not how it is."

Tua is pretty pissed someone leaked the news of his wedding, but he’s excited for this new chapter with his wife. When asked if things were different: “No more girls for me.” 💍 pic.twitter.com/qFN7A8NUGB — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) August 3, 2022

Ahead of this third season in South Florida, Tagovailoa and his then-fiancé Annah Gore applied for a marriage license in Broward County on July 15th.

"It's almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that," he added. "But, it is what it is and you can't do anything about it. I have a wife."

The Dolphins continue training camp this weekend ahead of their first preseason game August 13th at Tampa Bay.