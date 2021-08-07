Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Shaheen: NFL Won't ‘Strong-Arm' Him to Get Vaccine

“For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said Saturday

By The Associated Press

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he has no intention to get vaccinated.

“For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said Saturday. “The NFL is trying to push it. ... I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined."

"But they’re not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere, and they’re already taking away freedoms of the unvaccinated guys.”

Shaheen said he has never tested positive for COVID-19.

He went on the COVID-19 reserve list last Sunday, along with receiver Preston Williams and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter. Shaheen, Carter and Williams were activated from the list Thursday, and Gesicki remains on it.

Shaheen, a fifth-year pro competing for a roster spot at the Dolphins' deepest position, said he will comply with NFL rules regarding the virus.

“This is a business,” Shaheen said. “And from their point of view, they want us to play every game. Absolutely, I get that. With that being said, for us to go and push more protocols than we had last year is beyond me."

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

NFLMiami Dolphinsadam shaheen
