Dolphins Sign Running Back and Broward Native Sony Michel to 1-Year Deal

Less than four months after winning his second career Super Bowl, veteran NFL running back Sony Michel is set to move closer to home.

Various outlets, including the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, first reported Monday the former American Heritage star will sign a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Source: Former #Patriots RB Sony Michel is signing with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

Michel followed a star-studded prep career by playing four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, leading the team to a SEC title and spot in the national championship game as a senior in 2017.

Drafted by the New England Patriots, Michel was a part of a Super Bowl title team his rookie season. He played three seasons before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns in helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

He will make $2.1 million this season.