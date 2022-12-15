Drew Brees Joins Purdue as Assistant Coach for Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees is heading back to school.

The former NFL star will serve as an assistant coach for Purdue, his alma matar, in preparation for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

Brees played for the Boilermakers from 1997 to 2000, accumulating 11,792 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns. He placed fourth in 1999 Heisman voting and moved up to third in 2000. After graduating from Purdue’s Krannert School of Management, Brees put together a 20-year NFL career that will land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Purdue went 8-5 and won the Big Ten West this season under head coach Jeff Brohm, who was introduced as Louisville’s new head coach on Dec. 8. New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Jeff’s younger brother, will serve as the interim coach for the Citrus Bowl.

“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” Walters said. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando.”

What is the Citrus Bowl?

The Citrus Bowl dates back to 1947, when it was first played as the Tangerine Bowl. It is currently sponsored by Cheez-It.

The game is typically played on New Year’s Day, but it was moved to Jan. 2, 2023, since Jan. 1 is a Sunday and would conflict with the NFL.

Where will the Citrus Bowl take place?

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Who is in the 2023 Citrus Bowl?

Purdue will face LSU (9-4) in the 2023 edition of the Citrus Bowl, and it will be a bit shorthanded. Along with changes to the coaching staff, the Boilermakers will be without quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wideout receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham and cornerback Corey Trice, who all announced they would be skipping the bowl game.

Was Drew Brees struck by lightning?

For anyone who missed Brees’ previous headline-grabbing news, no, he did not actually get struck by lightning.

A Twitter clip circulated earlier this month that appeared to show Brees hit by a bolt of lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet in Venezuela. Brees later confirmed he is “alive and well” after it came out that the incident was a promotional stunt.