FAU Says It Agrees to 10-Year Extension With Dusty May

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 this season and made the national semifinals, by far the best season in program history.

By The Associated Press

Florida Atlantic basketball coach Dusty May, after leading the Owls to the Final Four this season, has received a 10-year contract extension from the school.

The university did not say if May has signed the extension, nor did it immediately respond to a request for financial terms.

“What Dusty has accomplished in his first five years at Florida Atlantic is, in my opinion, one of the most remarkable coaching feats in the history of college basketball,” FAU athletic director Brian White said.

FAU has had a winning record in all five of May's seasons at the school. He is 101-60 with the Owls.

May said during the NCAA tournament that he intended to return to FAU.

