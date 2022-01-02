FedEx Field Stands Collapse as Jalen Hurts Leaves Field

WATCH: Stands collapse near Hurts after Eagles-WFT game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles had to scratch and claw for every inch of their Week 17 win over the Washington Football Team, and as quarterback Jalen Hurts was simply trying to leave the field victorious, FedEx Field took one last swipe at the Birds' QB.

Hurts was heading to the tunnel just after the game ended when the stands holding up Eagles fans partially collapsed, sending a number of fans tumbling to the surface below.

It was a truly wild scene:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Hurts is unsurprisingly unfazed by the whole thing, his normal picture of stoicism, and of course goes to help the fans up. He's such a great guy.

Luckily it appeared no one was seriously injured by the fall, but man, that could've been nasty for all involved - including Hurts.

And it should come as no surprise that a stadium as old and janky as FedEx Field is endangering folks even after the game is over.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist shared this view from inside the press box of the questionable insulation between writers working on stories and the elements in the DMV:

Welcome to FedExField: all the charm and amenities of Veterans Stadium, but with a worse view of the game. #Eagles #WFT pic.twitter.com/epDfrxsSB1 — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) January 2, 2022

Gross!

Can't believe that Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is routinely cutting corners and cheap-ing out instead of improving his team's home stadium. What a huge surprise.