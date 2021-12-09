FIU Hires Mike MacIntyre as Next Head Football Coach

The FIU Panthers have gone local with their latest hire as the school's next head football coach.

The school announced Thursday that Miami native Mike MacIntyre will be the sixth head coach in program history. He replaces Butch Davis, who stepped down after five seasons.

MacIntyre was born in the city while his dad was an assistant coach at the University of Miami. After playing quarterback at both Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, he has spent the last 32 seasons as a coach in both college and the NFL.

“Throughout this process, Coach MacIntyre rose to the top,” Carr said. “He has a passion for student-athletes and building genuine relationships with them. He’s a builder, with proven success taking two struggling programs and elevating them to national relevance."

The 56-year-old coach spent nine seasons as a head coach at both San Jose State and Colorado from 2010 to 2018, winning the Pac-12 South Division in 2016 while leading the Buffalos.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to come back to Miami,” MacIntyre said. “Not only was I born here but the roots of my family’s love for football and mentoring young people started here with my Dad. There is so much talent and passion for football in our area. I can’t wait to get started building a strong foundation for our program."

MacIntyre most recently spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Memphis.

FIU went 1-11 last season and has lost 17 of their last 18 games since beating crosstown rival Miami in November 2019.