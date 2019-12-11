Five South Florida High Schools Playing for State Football Championships This Week

Five high school football teams from Miami-Dade and Broward will get a chance to potentially call themselves state champs this week.

The annual Florida High School Athletics Association championships continue this weekend in Daytona Beach starting Wednesday night and running through Saturday.

Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School will kick off the four-day event on Wednesday night when they face Jacksonville Bolles at 7 p.m. for the Class 4A title while Miami Central High School will face Pensacola Escambia on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Class 6A title game.

On Friday, Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School will go for their first state title as they face Apopka for the Class 8A crown at 7 p.m. Saturday, two schools from the area will compete as Miami Northwestern takes on Orlando Jones at 12 p.m. in the Class 5A title game while Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas looks for the Class 7A title at 7 p.m. against Orlando Edgewater.

Two schools from South Florida – Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna and Hialeah’s Champagnat Catholic – already won state football championships in the Class 2A and 3A title games played last weekend in Tallahassee.

In total, the seven schools from South Florida who qualified for state championships this season broke the previous record of six teams set last season.