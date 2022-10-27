Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract

For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville.

When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.

Both schools, which are scheduled to play Saturday, released a statement on Monday saying they would consider a "multitude of factors including tradition, finances...and what is best for both schools' football programs overall" when deciding if the series would still be played in Jacksonville after the 2025 season.

Joint statement from Georgia and Florida on game in Jacksonville. Game is under contract through 2023 with an option to extend it to 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/0pQujng4DX — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) October 24, 2022

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been a outspoken critic of the game being played just 72 miles from UF's campus as opposed to 338 miles from the home of the Bulldogs in Athens, GA. The game has only been played away from Jacksonville twice since 1933 - a home game for the Gators in 1994 and one for the Bulldogs in 1995.

Those in Jacksonville are adamant the game should remain on Florida's First Coast.

"You see Florida tent next to Georgia tent, you see that red and black next to the orange and blue, you see people having a great time, especially before the game... just sort of sharing in this tradition together," Jacksonville Historical Society Chair Dave Chauncey told NBC affiliate WTLV-TV.

Georgia, currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country, will go for its fifth win in the last six games between the teams when they meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m.