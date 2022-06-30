Florida Panthers Announce 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

The 2021-22 NHL season may have just ended last Sunday, but the Florida Panthers already know the first game they will be playing during the upcoming preseason.

On Thursday, the Panthers announced their six preseason games for the 2022-23 season, beginning with a doubleheader on Monday, September 26 at the Nashville Predators in the first games under new head coach Paul Maurice.

Following those games, Florida will return home for a game on Thursday, September 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. inside FLA Live Arena. The teams will play on Saturday, October 1 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 30, 2022

The Panthers will finish the preseason with two games against in-state rivals Tampa Bay on Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. in Sunrise and on Saturday, October 8 in Tampa.

Florida won the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the league last season while winning a playoff series for the first time since 1996.