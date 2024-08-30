‘Absolutely devastated': Panthers' Tkachuk mourns death of ex-teammate Johnny Gaudreau

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is mourning the death of former teammate John “Johnny Hockey” Gaudreau, who was struck and killed along with his brother by a suspected drunk driver.

"Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔," Tkachuk posted on X on Friday, along with a photo of the two NHL stars.

Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024

Tkachuk and Gaudreau spent six seasons together on the Calgary Flames before Gaudreau signed a 7-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers in the 2022 offseason.

News of the deaths of the 31-year-old Gaudreau and his brother, 29-year-old Matthew Gaudreau, stunned the hockey world Friday morning.

The two had been riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey Thursday night when they were struck by an SUV. Both died from their injuries.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and arrested and booked into jail on two counts of death by auto.

John Gaudreau was born in Salem, New Jersey, and grew up in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey. He played for the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

He was named the 2014 winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the NCAA.

Matthew Gaudreau also played for Boston College before playing for multiple teams in the American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League.