RECAP: Panthers fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory in South Florida style

Panthers fans showed out on Monday night as they celebrated the franchise's historic Stanley Cup win in South Florida style.

Watch parties at the Baptist Health IcePlex? Check.

Bars filled to the brim? Check.

Pots and pans on Bird Road? Ding ding ding ding!

The shouts of cheer could be heard across the region as the Cats stepped up in Game 7 to beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1.

Fans decked out in Panthers gear leapt into the air, grabbed each others' hands and waved flags with pride as they beamed from ear to ear.

NBC6's Kim Wynne spoke to some Florida Panthers fans — including a father and his son — at the Iceplex following the Stanley Cup win.

On Bird Road outside famed Cuban restaurant La Carreta, a caravan made its way down the street bordered by fans. People stuck their heads out of sunroofs to the the emblematic South Florida celebratory noise: the bangs of pots and pans.

And of course, fans lucky enough to be at the Amerant Bank Arena made it rain fake rats after the winner-take-all showdown.

The Florida Panthers are STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS! NBC6's Jamie Guirola spoke to fans outside of Amerant Bank Arena.

Other South Florida teams hyped up the new champions on social media. The Dolphins and Marlins posted a congratulatory message, with the latter reminding fans that Panthers Night is Sept. 6 at LoanDepot Park.

The Miami Heat put up a screenshot of the winning score along with a video of the young fan that went viral for his energetic chant. Inter Miami only needed one word: vamos!

The championship merchandise is getting loaded up and shipped out to retailers need you. NBC 6's Bri Buckley reports.

And the work for Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing in Fort Lauderdale continued Tuesday, as they cranked out Stanley Cup champions t-shirts and other swag and shipped them out to major retailers the same day.

"I can't even put it into words, it's so amazing, especially being the first championship for the Panthers," production manager Alex Dones said. "We thought we would be doing this last year, so it's just full circle now. It came around, and we're all super hyped up to be doing it."

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell shares an emotional embrace with his parents, who traveled from Finland to see Florida grab the Stanley Cup for the first time ever.

And if for whatever reason you couldn't catch the game, don't worry. You're still in time for the real (locally authorized) parade. Official details are yet to be released, but NBC 6 will bring them to you as soon as they are made available.