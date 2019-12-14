Florida State University

Florida State’s Cam Akers to Enter Draft, Won’t Play in Bowl Game

Akers had 231 carries, a career high for one season along with his yardage and touchdown totals

Junior running back Cam Akers of Florida State will enter the 2020 NFL draft and won’t play in the Seminoles’ Sun Bowl game on Dec. 31 against Arizona State.

Akers, who ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday as the Seminoles began pre-bowl practices.

“These last three years have been incredible, and I am so appreciative that the FSU family welcomed a kid from Mississippi with open arms,” Akers wrote on Twitter.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Akers had 231 carries, a career high for one season along with his yardage and touchdown totals. He finishes his Florida State career with 2,875 rushing yards (sixth on the Seminoles' career rushing list) and 27 touchdowns. He also had 69 career receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

Interim head Coach Odell Haggins also said senior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and senior linebacker Dontavious Jackson would not be with the team in preparations for the bowl game and instead are working toward their pro futures.

This article tagged under:

Florida State UniversityCam AkersFlorida State Seminolesnfl draft
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us