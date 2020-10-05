Former FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden Tests Positive for COVID-19

Legendary former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat that he was diagnosed with the virus shortly after being released from the hospital for a leg infection. Bowden said he has not exhibited any of the issues typically associated with the virus.

“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden told the newspaper. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week.”

Bowden said he is the only person in his home that tested positive and will be retested Monday along with his longtime wife, Ann, a daughter and grandson.

Spending 34 seasons on the sidelines for the Seminoles, Bowden retired after the 2009 season with 377 wins and won two national titles for FSU. The playing field at the team’s stadium was named for him during the 2004 season and he has returned several times since his retirement.

Bowden will turn 91 on November 8th.