Former Miami Dolphins Star Named Head Coach of Local College Team

The University of Fort Lauderdale has announced its new football coach - and it’s a name fans of the Miami Dolphins will be quite familiar with.

The private Lauderhill school announced Monday that Chris Chambers, who spent his first six seasons with the Dolphins and was named Miami’s Rookie of the Year during the 2001 season, will lead the Eagles starting in 2021.

“Everything I have done to this point in my professional and post career has led me to this great opportunity to be the UFTL head coach,” Chambers said in a statement. “I look forward to building our football program and giving these student athletes the necessary support and guidance to be successful on the field, and in life.”

Chambers will be introduced during a Tuesday afternoon ceremony at the school.

Drafted in the second round in 2001 out of Wisconsin, Chambers caught over 400 passes and nearly 5,700 yards along with 43 touchdowns during his time with the Dolphins. He was named the team’s MVP and selected to his only Pro Bowl during the 2005 season.

Chambers was traded to the San Diego Chargers during the 2007 season and spent his final four NFL seasons with both the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since his retirement, Chambers has owned and operated a performance training company and was the founder of the CATCH84 Foundation.