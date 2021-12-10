Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas dead at age 33 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found at his Georgia home on Thursday and a preliminary investigation indicates his death involved a medical issue, Roswell police told NBC affiliate KXIA.

Demaryius would've been 34 on Christmas. Incredibly sad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

The 10-year veteran of the NFL had announced his retirement as a Denver Bronco in June.

Thomas, drafted out of Georgia Tech by the Broncos with the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was a five-time Pro Bowler during his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.

Thomas, who also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets, finished his career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

The most memorable play of his career came in 2011 when he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow to lift the Broncos to a 29-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game.

Thomas' former teammates reacted to the stunning news on social media.

RIP DT Love you bro . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 10, 2021

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

"D.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position,'' Broncos president of football operations John Elway said in June after Thomas retired as a Bronco. "The combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius' remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50."

Thomas also made an impact off the field.

Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was even more special.



These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest. pic.twitter.com/E1UIXigpIJ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

