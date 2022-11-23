FSU Rises, UCF Drops in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

For the second straight week, the highest ranked team from the Sunshine State in the College Football Playoff rankings resides in Florida’s capital city.

The latest rankings released Tuesday have the Florida State Seminoles at No. 16, up three spots from last week. The UCF Knights dropped to No. 22, down two spots from last week.

FSU (8-3) moved up in the rankings after a blowout win over Louisiana last Saturday, the fourth straight win for the Seminoles. UCF (8-3) saw a drop after an upset loss last Saturday at home to Navy.

The Seminoles close out the regular season Friday night at home against the rival Florida Gators, hoping for another win to increase chances for a high-profile bowl game.

UCF is on the road for its regular season finale at rival USF, needing a win to make it to the American Athletic Conference title game next week.