Gabby Douglas makes comeback official with hopes of competing in 2024

The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced she has resumed training

By Max Molski

Gabby Douglas is officially back in the gym with the Paris Olympics just over a year away.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced on Instagram that she is returning to gymnastics.

“I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor,” she wrote.

Douglas, 27, competed in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. She helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal in the team event both years and was also the all-around winner in London, becoming the first Black woman to win the all-around title.

She did not compete in the 2020 U.S. trials ahead of the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In August 2022, Douglas wrote in an Instagram post that she was focusing on her mental health.

“For many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart but i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace,” she wrote on Thursday. “I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing.”

The 2024 U.S. trials will take place next June in Minneapolis, with fellow Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee also expected to compete. The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is set for July 26, 2024.

