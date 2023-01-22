Sports

NFL

George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter

Kittle's absurd catch led to a touchdown to make it 16-9 49ers

By Taylor Wirth

NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. 

With the game tied 9-9, a first-and-10 pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy over the middle to Kittle resulted in a one-handed bobbled catch that injected momentum into an otherwise lifeless San Francisco offense. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Twitter was stunned after Kittle's otherworldly catch. 

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles to Host 49ers in NFC Championship Game

49ers

NFL Playoffs: 49ers Beat Cowboys, Advance to NFC Championship Game

Kittle's 30-yard reception moved the 49ers' offense into Cowboys territory, helping set up an eventual two-yard touchdown run from running back Christian McCaffrey that gave San Francisco a 16-9 lead after the ensuing extra-point. 

If the 49ers hang on to win and advance to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle's jaw-dropping catch will have played a big role in generating momentum at the right time. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLDallas CowboysSan Francisco 49ersNFL Playoffs
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us