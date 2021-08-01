Miami Dolphins

Gesicki, 2 Other Dolphins TEs Go on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Dolphins have had four training camp practices and were off Sunday

By The Associated Press

Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends went on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. The Dolphins have had four training camp practices and were off Sunday.

The Dolphins didn't say whether the three players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing. Miami has four other tight ends in camp.

Gesicki’s 703 yards receiving in 2020 ranked fourth among NFL tight ends and were the second-most by a Dolphins tight end.

