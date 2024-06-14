Golf's third major of the year is underway at Pinehurst.



Players are battling it out at the prestigious 2024 U.S. Open, which runs June 13 through June 16.

Round 2 of the event saw Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry dominate the day. While Tiger Woods had a strong start, his hopes of qualifying came crashing down.

On Saturday, the world’s top players will vie for the championship -- with one person taking home the trophy for the gold major.

As U.S. Open Round 2 concludes, here's everything you need to know about Woods' performance and the players who led the day at Pinehurst:

Did Tiger Woods make the cut at the U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods did not make the cut for the U.S. Open after recording a 3-over 73 on Friday, dropping him to 7-over in Pinehurst.

It's a par for Tiger Woods at the last.



He will not make his 18th career U.S. Open cut. pic.twitter.com/QYgCD4OBDw — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024

The last time Woods successfully qualified for the U.S. Open was in 2019 -- with that year marking the sole occasion he made the cut for the tournament in the last ten years.

Woods started off strong with a birdie in the initial four holes, but as the round progressed on Friday, he came close to making several impressive birdie shots that could have kept him in the game.

Unfortunately, he missed a birdie putt on the 13th hole and then experienced a disheartening moment when his birdie attempt on the 15th hole lipped out.

After Round 1 on Thursday, Woods was on the cusp of making the cut after shooting a 4-over 74, leaving him outside the top 90 in the field.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods is a three-time U.S. Open champion. He won the event in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

Woods won each of his U.S. Open titles while he was ranked as the top player in the world.

Which players are atop the leaderboard?

Sweeden's Ludvig Åberg led the field with a score of 5-under.

Three players tied for second place with a score of 4-under: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry

How do players make the U.S. Open cut?

Players must be within the top 60, including ties, after the first two rounds of play to make the U.S. Open cut.

Who is Thomas Detry?

Thomas Detry is a 31-year-old Belgium professional golfer on the PGA Tour.

He entered the 2024 U.S. Open ranked No. 55 on the Official World Golf Ranking but his form in majors has been promising. Detry finished fourth at the PGA Championship in May.

Detry attended the University of Illinois before turning pro on the Challenge Tour in 2016.

What TV channel is the 2024 U.S. Open on?

The U.S. Open will air on TV on NBC from 1-7 p.m. ET.

How to stream the 2024 U.S. Open

The action will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBC.com and NBCSports.com, as well as on the NBC and NBC Sports apps.