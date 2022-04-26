Heat's Jimmy Butler Out for Game 5 Vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat will be without arguably its best player Tuesday as it looks to close out the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Miami announced forward Jimmy Butler will miss Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks due to inflammation of his right knee.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game.



Gabe Vincent (toe) is available. https://t.co/9ihTQh84GM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2022

It’s the same knee the 32-year-old veteran had surgery on in 2018 while a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler has averaged 30.5 points per game in the first round series and scored 36 points in Miami’s Game 4 win.