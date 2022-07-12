How much can players win at the 2022 Open Championship? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The iconic Open Championship 2022 is right around the corner.

The prestigious event will take place starting Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17 at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The fourth and final Major of the year will feature some of the best American golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

What's making this year's 150th edition of the event extra special is a 22% increase in the overall prize money compared to last year's tournament.

Additionally, the total prize fund for each LIV Gold Invitation Series tournament is a whopping $25 million.

So how much does the winner of the Open Championship 2022 get? Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, which can be watched on NBC and Peacock.

What is the total fund for the 2022 Open Championship?

The total prize money for the 2022 Open Championship is a record amount for the tournament.

With a 22% increase in total prize money from last year's event at Royal St George's in Kent, this year's total prize fund is just over $14 million.

Since 2016, the total has increased by more than 60%.

How much does the Open Championship 2022 winner get?

The winner of the Open Championship 2022 will take home a record amount of $2.5 million.

How much do players get at the Open Championship 2022 for each place?

The prize money players get to collect based on the place they earn can be seen below:

Placing Prize Money First $2,500,000 Second $1,450,000 Third $930,000 Fourth $725,000 Fifth $580,000 Sixth $505,000 Seventh $434,000 Eighth $366,000 Ninth $321,000 Tenth $290,000

Prize money continues to decrease all the way to 70th place for an award total of $32,200.

Players who do not make the cut will get to earn money depending on their performance during the first two rounds of play.