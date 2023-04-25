How to Watch Arsenal Vs. Manchester City in Pivotal Premier League Showdown

How to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Stream, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 Premier League title race could come down this.

First-place Arsenal visits two-time reigning champion and second-place Manchester City in the most highly anticipated matchup of the Premier League season on Wednesday.

The Gunners looked like they may run away with the title as they entered Matchweek 30 with an eight-point advantage over the Sky Blues. But consecutive draws to Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton have seen Arsenal's first-place cushion drop to five points with Man City having two games in hand. That means Pep Guardiola’s squad currently controls its own destiny for a repeat.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

So, can Mikel Arteta's Gunners get back on track and regain control of their title bid? Or will the Sky Blues beat Arsenal as they did in February and take another step toward a historic three-peat?

Here’s what to know before the showdown.

When is the Manchester City vs. Arsenal game?

Arsenal will take on Man City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday.

What time does the Manchester City vs. Arsenal game start?

The match starts at 3 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Manchester City vs. Arsenal game on?

Arsenal-Man City will be shown exclusively on Peacock.

How to stream the Manchester City vs. Arsenal game

You can stream the game on the Peacock app or online.

How many Premier League titles has Arsenal won?

Since the Premier League’s inaugural season in 1992-93, Arsenal has finished top of the league three times: in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04.

How many Premier League titles has Manchester City won?

Only Manchester United (13 titles) has won the Premier League more than the Sky Blues, who have achieved the feat six times. All six of their titles have come since 2011-12, and they’re looking to become just the second club ever to three-peat.