How to Watch Patriots-Buccaneers Game on NBC 6

New England and Tampa Bay are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Foxboro on Sunday Night Football to face former coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers are 2-1 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams last week, while the Patriots sit at just 1-2 after falling to the New Orleans Saints.

It will be Brady's first time facing the team he left after 20 seasons to join Tampa Bay. He’ll be opposite not only Belichick, but past teammates who have also never taken an NFL field and looked across at Brady wearing another team’s jersey, let alone ever had a chance to tackle him.

Here's all the information you need to watch Patriots versus Buccaneers on TV or via livestream on your favorite device.

There may be a full slate of games in Week 4, but all eyes will be on Sunday Night Football as Tom Brady makes his return to New England.

What time are the Patriots and Buccaneers playing Sunday night?

New England and Tampa Bay are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Gillette Stadium. NBC 6's coverage starts with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game on?

The game will be broadcast on NBC 6.

How to stream Patriots-Buccaneers live online

You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. You can also watch on NBCSports.com or download the NBC Sports App. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience. You can also watch the game on Peacock.

The live stream of this SNF game will require users to log-in using their cable credentials.

