Sports

Inter Miami

Inter Miami Wins Third Straight for First Time in Club History

Miami (9-9-5) has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Christian Makoun scored on a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Inter Miami beat 10-man Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak in club history.

Miami (9-9-5) has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto. Miami has kept clean sheets in four consecutive matches for the first time in club history. Toronto (3-15-6) had its losing streak extended to six games.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Makoun, who was taken down by Chris Mavinga, sent goalkeeper Alex Bono the wrong way on the penalty kick.

Kemar Lawrence received a straight red card in the 37th for grabbing Robbie Robinson, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Sports

MLB 1 hour ago

Zimmerman, Fedde Power Nationals to Victory Over Marlins

NFL 10 hours ago

Dolphins Place DT Raekwon Davis on IR With Knee Injury

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiMLStoronto FC
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us