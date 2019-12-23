FIU Panthers

Jacob Scores Season-High 20 Points to Lead FIU Basketball Over Stetson

Antonio Daye, Jr. added 13 points as Eric Lovett and Osasumwen Osaghae had 12 each.

Trejon Jacob scored a season-high 20 points, including a game-opening 3-pointer, as Florida International led wire-to-wire and defeated Stetson 83-67 on Sunday.

Jacob shot 4-for-6 on 3-pointers. Devon Andrews added 18 points, making 8 of 11 free throws, and grabbed eight rebounds for Florida International (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 13 points, Eric Lovett and Osasumwen Osaghae had 12 each.

Mahamadou Diawara scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Hatters (5-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Christiaan Jones added 14 points. Jahlil Rawley had 14 points and six rebounds.

Florida International faces Minnesota on the road on Saturday. Stetson plays South Carolina on the road next Monday.

