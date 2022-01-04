Sports

Jimmy Fallon Compared to White Sox Fan on ‘The Tonight Show'

By Kristen Conti

Jimmy Fallon compared to White Sox fan on "The Tonight Show" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Monday night during a bit called 'Screengrabs' on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Fallon called out sportswriter Allan Bell who claimed to find the late night show host's doppelganger in the stands at a Chicago White Sox game.

Fallon did not see the resemblance right off the bat, pun intended, but he decided to take matters into his own hands. 

The comedian pulled out a guzzler helmet from behind his desk, similar to the one the fan is wearing in the photo, and struts it, along with a curly wig. 

Check out this hilarious chain of tweets following the show.

Here is Bell's original tweet:

Here's what "The Tonight Show" tweeted:

And here's what the fan tweeted:

And then what the White Sox tweeted:

And finally, what Bell tweeted after seeing the show:

Fallon does not fail to entertain. With over 155,000 views over the course of hours, the lookalike assumption soared from one photo, to a late night show, to social media, landing full circle in the lap of the fan, Jake Vonesh. 

Vonesh, who I assume did not plan to be featured on television at 11:35 p.m. on Monday night, is now grateful to Bell for catalyzing his TV debut. 

"Thanks for submitting this," Vonesh said in a tweet to Bell on Tuesday morning. "I am speechless."

 

 

 

 

 

